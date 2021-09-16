Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ARHVF opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Archer has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Get Archer alerts:

Archer Company Profile

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.