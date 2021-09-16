Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of ARHVF opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Archer has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.
Archer Company Profile
