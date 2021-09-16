Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $166.03

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 166.03 ($2.17) and traded as low as GBX 146.30 ($1.91). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 50,849 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166.03. The firm has a market cap of £19.99 million and a PE ratio of 19.23.

About Arcontech Group (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

