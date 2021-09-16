Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Arcosa worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 792.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after acquiring an additional 833,373 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 834,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after acquiring an additional 392,284 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,570,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,343,000 after acquiring an additional 347,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Arcosa by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,228,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,050,000 after acquiring an additional 336,059 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

ACA opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.37. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

ACA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.