Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. 1,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 44,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Ardea Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its projects include Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt, Bardoc Tectonic Zone, and Other Projects in Western Australia. The company was founded on August 17, 2016 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

