Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Trading Up 0.4%

Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 247 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.23). Approximately 10,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 30,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.21).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 231.32.

Get Arecor Therapeutics alerts:

In other Arecor Therapeutics news, insider Susan Lowther bought 12,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £29,410.25 ($38,424.68).

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications. It is developing AT247, an ultra-rapid acting insulin for patients with Type I and Type II diabetics; and AT278, an ultra-concentrated formulation of rapid acting insulin that has been designed to accelerate the absorption of insulin post injection.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Arecor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arecor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.