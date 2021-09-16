Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 123.6% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,741. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

