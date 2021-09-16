Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.31.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 88.2% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,568,000 after buying an additional 171,940 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,847,000 after buying an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after buying an additional 137,443 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.
Argo Group International Company Profile
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
