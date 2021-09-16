Arion Price Reaches $0.0043 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $63,196.94 and $108.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arion has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00074409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00124734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00180223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.98 or 0.07523900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.22 or 0.99904784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.08 or 0.00902864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,627,731 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

