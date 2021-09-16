Arionum (ARO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $76,335.66 and approximately $13.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,871.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.93 or 0.07438433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.70 or 0.00387905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.03 or 0.01334867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00121069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.43 or 0.00554460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.05 or 0.00513973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00340507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006304 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

