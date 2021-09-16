Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATZAF. CIBC increased their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

