Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATZAF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Aritzia stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.40. 782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

