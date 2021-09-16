Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.45

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$42.45 and last traded at C$42.01, with a volume of 166263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 75.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.3493494 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$701,044.00.

Aritzia Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

