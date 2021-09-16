ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after buying an additional 65,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,808,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,401,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,420,000 after buying an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $117.51. 288,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,745,720. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.27.

