ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 2.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,071,000 after acquiring an additional 138,879 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $785,000. FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,808.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 136,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $117.85. 332,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,745,720. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average of $119.27.

