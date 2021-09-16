Ark Price Hits $2.09 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $275.60 million and approximately $227.92 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00004346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,963,784 coins and its circulating supply is 131,842,887 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

