ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Reaches $0.14

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $17.15 million and $2.22 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00072505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00121028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00175309 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.84 or 0.07418283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,298.85 or 0.99997885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.23 or 0.00852506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

