Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stake Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Armstrong World Industries worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWI. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

