Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 126.8% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARRW. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000.

ARRW opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.65.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

