Arweave (AR) Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $53.08 or 0.00110647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $39.28 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025419 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

