ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARYD. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,473,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,335,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,234,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,699,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

