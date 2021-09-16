Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the August 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. Asahi Kasei has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

