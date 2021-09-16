Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading 4.2% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $114.38 and last traded at $113.93. 37,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,785,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.32.

Specifically, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $858,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,473,915 shares of company stock worth $107,801,200 and sold 136,632 shares worth $9,280,818. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.40.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 5.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.