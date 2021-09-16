ASGN Incorporated to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ASGN in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASGN. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

ASGN stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.66. ASGN has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ASGN by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

