ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $329.68 price target on ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASM International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.68.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of ASM International stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $439.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 698. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.17 and a 200 day moving average of $326.57. ASM International has a 52-week low of $137.90 and a 52-week high of $448.38.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASM International stock. EQIS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. EQIS Capital Management’s holdings in ASM International were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.