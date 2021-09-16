ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,933 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.20% of ASML worth $580,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in ASML by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $12.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $876.97. 5,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,565. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $785.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $688.23. The company has a market cap of $359.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $351.09 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

