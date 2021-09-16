ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) & Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) Critical Analysis

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASML and Katy Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML $15.97 billion 22.72 $4.06 billion $9.69 91.35 Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Katy Industries.

Profitability

This table compares ASML and Katy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML 28.82% 36.29% 17.94% Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ASML and Katy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML 1 4 13 0 2.67 Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASML presently has a consensus target price of $741.67, suggesting a potential downside of 16.22%. Given ASML’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ASML is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.2% of ASML shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ASML beats Katy Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

About Katy Industries

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

