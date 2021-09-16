Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.44 ($21.69).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

