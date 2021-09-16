Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARZGY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, July 19th.

ARZGY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

