Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ARZGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of ARZGY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

