Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.73

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 126.73 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 74.45 ($0.97). Assura shares last traded at GBX 74.45 ($0.97), with a volume of 5,460,889 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 36,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £27,770.40 ($36,282.21).

About Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

