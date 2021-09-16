Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report sales of $268.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.04 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $231.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $56.37 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.