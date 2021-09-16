AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,936 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after buying an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,669,000 after buying an additional 3,074,084 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $174.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

