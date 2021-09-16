ATC Coin Trading Down 31.8% Over Last 7 Days (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $393,714.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.51 or 0.00388228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000577 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.