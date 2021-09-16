Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 116.5% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAQ. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 174,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 656,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAQ stock remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,997. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

