Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.92

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.92 and traded as high as C$2.92. Atlantic Gold shares last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 810,251 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$690.60 million and a PE ratio of 22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.79, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.92.

About Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB)

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.

