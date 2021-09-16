Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after acquiring an additional 246,109 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

