Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 2,239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

