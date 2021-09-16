Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AFHIF opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Atlas Financial has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

