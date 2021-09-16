Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Reaches Market Cap of $32.83 Million (ATM)

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market cap of $32.83 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $15.73 or 0.00032902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CRYPTO:ATM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid . The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev

According to CryptoCompare, “ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising. “

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Trading

