Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Hits $1.30 on Top Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $13.76 million and approximately $52,263.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073580 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00121110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00175515 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

