Atria Investments LLC Buys 5,067 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after acquiring an additional 119,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,312,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Shares of PSX opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

