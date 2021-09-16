Atria Investments LLC Cuts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $418.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $434.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.