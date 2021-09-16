Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crown by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Crown by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Crown by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

Shares of CCK opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.94. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

