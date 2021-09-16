Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,329,000 after purchasing an additional 118,012 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of DexCom by 264.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 7.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 30.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total value of $3,060,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,076 shares of company stock worth $25,985,459 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $551.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $559.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.93.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

