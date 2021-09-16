Atria Investments LLC Purchases 569 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Ecolab by 55.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 42,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ecolab by 83.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $223.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

