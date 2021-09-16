AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

