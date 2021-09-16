AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,328 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.72. 1,008,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,716,477. The company has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

