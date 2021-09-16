Audius Market Cap Hits $1.15 Billion (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00005943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $219.40 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

