Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 7.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) traded down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $19.23. 142,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,136,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,500 shares of company stock worth $3,386,875 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 711.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,305.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

