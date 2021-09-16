Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.17% of Aurora Cannabis worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth about $2,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth about $2,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 216,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 121,730 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACB stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.67.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

